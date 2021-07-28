This Russian Sport Shooter is a Huge Witcher Fan…

Well, here is something awesome you don’t see every day…

Russian sports shooter and Witcher fan, Vitalina Batsarashkina, was tossed a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, while sporting a medallion from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, during her event.

Evidently, everyone that knows the Olympic Russian shooter is well aware that she is a massive Witcher fan, and this year decided on wearing the School of the Cat medallion, worn by Ciri, whilts competing in the 10m Air Pistol event.

She won gold for Mother Russia when she beat Bulgaria’s Vitalina Batsarashkina, who took silver and the event’s bronze medallist, China’s Jiang Ranxin. Here is some footage of the final.

Back in 2016, Vitalina wore a School of the Wolf medallion that is worn by Geralt of Rivia throughout the game series, and had some Witcher illustrations on her shooting glasses. She then placed second for a silver medal. Someone noticed the medallion in 2016 dangling from her pants, mainly from checking out her very chilled shooting stance, and it also did the rounds on Twitter yesterday:

I am obsessed with the stance on this sharpshooter pic.twitter.com/DagufxorxL — Zoe! That's Me! (@Blankzilla) July 26, 2021

She isn’t just a fan on the range as you can see in her tweet:

Naturally her taste in shooting gear garnished the attention and approval of CDPR:

Olympic gold medalist 🏅 Vitalina Batsarashkina spotted wearing a witcher medallion. 🤩 Nice! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rhQuJqv3Vv — Radek (@gamebowski) July 25, 2021

Well, that is very cool. What do you think? Shoot the…errr…poop in the comments.

Last Updated: