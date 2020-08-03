Obsidian’s Grounded rakes in over a million players in just two days

Oh, how my heart flutters for Obsidian Games. The little studio that could, churning out flawed yet remarkably ambitious games for several years now, it feels like they’ve really started hitting their stride recently. Releasing The Outer Worlds last year, a game that was met by critical and fan adoration, Obsidian’s latest project was met with scepticism when it was first announced. Grounded was expected to be just another survival game with a slightly quirkier setting, a far cry from the expansive RPGs Obsidian is known for producing. Yet here we are, a million players later and I think it’s safe to assume that all those worried naysayers were very incorrect indeed.

In just 48 hours after releasing in Early Access, Grounded has found itself with over a million players across multiple platforms, including Game Pass subscribers. Sure, if you had instant access to the game through your Xbox service, why wouldn’t you try it out? Yet it’s also the top selling game in Steam Early Access, meaning that a good chunk of those players aren’t accessing it through Game Pass. Game Director for Grounded, Adam Brennecke, posted a video of in which he professed his undying gratitude to everyone who tried out Grounded and it’s a pretty wholesome little watch.

In the same video, Brennecke confirmed that Grounded will be getting monthly updates, each adding new content and fixing bugs (no pun intended), with the first major update scheduled for 27 August. While initially not all that sold on Grounded and its nightmare fuel not-spiders, I’m thinking now might be the time to leap on it, especially while it’s still on R175 on Steam or even less if you have Game Pass. It’s nice when checking in on the hype doesn’t have to break the bank.

