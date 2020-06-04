Oh hell yes, Kingdoms of Amalur is getting remastered!

Out of all the video games to be released in the 2010s, it’s a crying shame how Kingdoms of Amalur didn’t kickstart a new franchise. It had everything it needed to be successful: Top tier talent, it looked great in a time where every game had been slapped with a coat of brown and its gameplay systems were underrated within its era.

The game did land, it did make some waves and then it went down in infamy as a title that many people slept on, resulting in dismal sales. Oh and not to mention the whole brouhaha over Kingdom of Amalur’s publisher THQ being buggered into bankruptcy by 2013 and developer 38 Studios winding up on the wrong side of the Rhode Island government over a dine ‘n dash case with state funds.

Anyway, it looks like Kingdoms of Amalur is making a comeback! Having purchased the rights to the game in 2018, THQ Nordic looks set to release a remastered version of the game. Or a Re-Reckoning version, according to a marketing department that is probably high-fiving themselves right now for coming up with that term.

Leaked on the Xbox marketplace (Cheers, Talking Cat), here’s the flavour list of what you can expect from this second stab at greatness:





















The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world. Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

Features

Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor.

The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play.

Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills.

Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!

Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!

Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore.

Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having “more content than any single-player game deserves!”

Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy – all central to the primary mission.

Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning.

There’s no getting around the fact that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will feel significantly dated in some gameplay areas, but it still has plenty of magic under the hood to justify a remaster and a second chance at glory. Throw in some quality of life improvements, pump up the visuals by a few notches and we’ll have a winner on our hands, ready to remind players of the fantastic adventure that they missed out on the first time that this gem of a game rocked up to the swords and sorcery party.

Last Updated: