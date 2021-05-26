Oh hey, Virtua Fighter 5 lands on PS4 next week

Virtua Fighter! …Yeah I got nothing, but Geoff’s happy behind the scenes to hear that his favourite fighting game that has bargain bin Ryu on the front cover is making a comeback. Anyway, Virtua Fighter 5 is rolling out on June 1 as a digital PS4 exclusive, which will likely work just fine as well on the PS5 thanks to ye olde backwards compatibility.

Originally released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 a long long time ago (2006 to be exact), Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown remasters that game and adds a few modern touches to the package. According to IGN, you’ll have HD upgrades and new online features to check out, while all 19 character models, stages, and cinematics have also been given an update.

For fans looking to do some online tournament action, you can now create a private room for up to 16 players for round-robin knockout events, spectate, and communicate through the noble art of emoji stamps. What’s really interesting here is that Sega’s AM2 team roped in Yakuza studio Ryu ga Gotoku to lend a tag team assist.

Virtua Fighter and Yakuza have long had a cordial relationship, with retro versions of the fighting game even being playable in several Yakuza titles. The biggest question that still needs to be answered though is if Virtua Fighter will make use of rollback netcode for online play. With Guilty Gear Strive around the corner, this magic piece of software has managed to shorten the divide between fighting game fans around the world, and has been a crucial evolution in the architecture of a genre where even the smallest move matters.

