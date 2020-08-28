Not every game needs to offer a world of options, multiple modes of play and a control scheme that uses every single input on a controller, to stand out. Sometimes, all you need is a simple finger. One-Line Coloring (trust me my inner UK spelling nerd is screaming here) is that game, a charming collection of art and DIY sketching that focus on a cerebral yet serene application of digit to digital canvas.

The goal here is simple: You’ve got a dot-to-dot puzzle, a vague idea of what the final product is supposed to look like and it’s up to you connect the lines to create a cute collection of polygons which will then be placed in your garden. Simple…for a few puzzles at least! The catch here is that whenever you do connect a dot, you need to make certain that the next line doesn’t cross an established one or it’s game over.

On the later levels, this becomes a fiendishly taxing puzzle on the ol’ mental organ, with more complications being added to the mix to make you feel like an absolute dunce. And yet the charm of One-Line Coloring is that it presents its challenges in the most relaxing way possible. The music is soothing, the colours are gentle and there’s no real penalty for messing up a run other than having to start over.

Each puzzle may seem like a Herculean challenge, but with enough of a plucky attitude and some mental arithmetic, you’ll soon see the pattern in all things and guide your finger to the finish line towards a well-earned victory. Aside from a clunky menu, One-Line Coloring is a charming and inviting game that’s designed to help you relax as you find your groove as you tackle more than a hundred challenges. And that’s an idea that I can easily get behind in these more hectic times.

