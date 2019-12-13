Ori and the Will of the Wisps has been delayed until March 11th, 2020

The game was initially slated for February 11th, meaning you’ll only have to wait another month to get back into the gorgeous platformer.

While The Game Awards are usually the stage for exciting announcements and trailers for all the upcoming and unreleased games there are the occasional disappointments throw into the mix. While it’s certainly not devastating news, I imagine plenty of people felt a sting of disappointment when it was announced that Ori and the Will of the Wisps was being delayed by a month. Initially set to release in February 2020, the game has officially been pushed until March 11th. Not like March needed any more highly anticipated games, but sure let’s throw another on into the hype blender.

To soften the blow of the announcement, developer Moon Studios showed off a brand new gameplay trailer which shows off some of the game’s new movement features and combat options cobbled together with the expectedly gorgeous visuals and soundtrack. It’s been a while since Moon Studios checked in on how development was going for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, with the last trailer coming all the way back in in June as part of Microsoft’s E3 press conference.

When the game launches next year it will be available on both PC and Xbox One and will also be a part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, meaning that you’ll only have to purchase the game once to have it playable on either platform. Ori and the Blind Forest is a wonderful metroidvania-lite side-scroller which made its name due to its strikingly vibrant art style and music and it’s looking like the sequel is shaping up to deliver a similarly excellent experience.

