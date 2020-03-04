Out of nowhere, Halo: Combat Evolved has been added to the Master Chief Collection on PC

I know how much you love the first Halo. “It’s the game that made my childhood,” you scream across the Internet at me, who gazes upon your outburst like that one white cat in the meme. Don’t get me wrong, Halo: Combat Evolved is a great game…but it’s also pretty ugly. A product of its time, I know that but why would you want to play with those crusty graphics when you could instead just flip a switch and make it look so much better? That’s the best thing that came out of the Master Chief Collection on Xbox One and now, with very little warning, it’s the best thing about the MCC on PC as Microsoft just went and surprise dropped the original Halo for everyone to enjoy!

While the Master Chief Collection has been available on Steam for some time now, its offerings have definitely been a bit sparse. Launching with just Halo: Reach (AKA the best Halo game), the other titles in the franchise were to be added over time…we just didn’t know when that time would be. After last night we now know that at least one of those times was, well, last night when Microsoft dropped Halo: Combat Evolved into the PC version of the MCC. Beyond that, the PC version of Halo brings even more to the table than the Xbox One version. While the ability to switch between classic and enhanced visuals is nothing new, Halo now also features 4K UHD, ultra-wide display support, control rebinding and native mouse and keyboard support.

Beyond those updates, Microsoft has also thrown in a handful of community requested features such as “classic” multiplayer audio and improvements to Spartan customisation. You can purchase the game separately from the Master Chief Collection for just R80 or go all in on the MCC for R690. Later this year, we’re expecting Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, ODST and Halo 4 to all be added to the PC version of the Master Chief Collection but no release dates have been confirmed.

