Rockstar Reveals New Details and Gameplay of GTA: Trilogy Definitive Edition

After months of rumours, Rockstar finally announced a remaster of three classic GTA titles (III, Vice City and San Andreas). Today Rockstar finally revealed some details about the upcoming games. They will arrive digitally on November 11, 2021, for all platforms, and there is a trailer showing some gameplay.

There has been a lot of news floating around this collection, but we’ve finally given some information. The digital versions will make their way on November 11, 2021. The physical versions will be available on December 6 in Europe and December 7 in the US. Unfortunately, it will cost as much like a modern game, so you’ll need to get your wallet ready. There’s a lot of content in the package, but having to spend that amount for 20-year old games is a bit much.

The biggest question was how these games would look and play? Rockstar finally gave us an answer with a small trailer showing us the upgrade. But, unfortunately, instead of having more realistic graphics, they went for a more cartoon approach. Nevertheless, it does remind me of those mods that would give you more realistic graphics. They will also give an entirely new lighting system and improve textures.

It’s not just graphics that are updated but also the controls. Rockstar states there will be “improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels. Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies. The Nintendo Switch version will have exclusive features such as Switch-specific controls, including Gyro aiming, touch screen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections. In contrast, the PC version includes NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club”.

If you don’t know if these games are for you, then you’ll be pleased to know that some of these titles will be making their way to Xbox Game Pass and PS Now. GTA: San Andreas will make its way to Game Pass on November 11. As for PS Now, they will get GTA III on December 7, according to NME.

If you’ve played GTA V before, you’ll be right at home. While these are significant upgrades to the original game, I still don’t feel they needed to remove the older versions from stores. However, I am more excited about this collection. I can’t wait to return to the games that defined much of my childhood.

Will you be picking up this collection, and what do you think of these updates?

Last Updated: