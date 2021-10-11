It’s Real…Rockstar Announces GTA Remaster Trilogy Definitive Edition

After months of speculation and rumours, Rockstar has finally announced the GTA Remaster: The Trilogy Definitive Edition. This collection will be making its way to all the consoles and PC sometime later this year, hitting mobile devices in 2022.

On Rockstar’s website, they had this to say about the announcement “In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.”

Since they will be releasing these definitive editions, Rockstar will begin removing the existing versions of these titles from digital retailers.

I am excited to see what Rockstar will be bringing to the table with these definitive editions. I’m not asking for a significant change, some enhancements in graphics and gameplay. However, I don’t know how I feel about removing the older versions of the game, as I still have some fond memories of those versions.

We can expect these versions to release sometime in November if recent reports are correct. In addition, as Rockstar is celebrating the 20th anniversary of GTA III, there will be some special gear released on GTA Online.

What do you think of the announcement, and will you be picking up this collection?

