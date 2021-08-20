Get Ready for a Return to Classic GTA Games

According to recent reports, it seems that Rockstar Games are looking to the past. They have suggested that Rockstar Games plans to remaster three classic GTA games of the PS2 era. Most surprisingly, they are due this year and will be available on all consoles, even the Switch.

This report comes from Kotaku, which state that these remasters are in their final stages of development. Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas will have a remaster for modern-day consoles. These remasters will be using the Unreal Engine, and it will be a mix of new and old graphics. It will resemble that of a modded version of a classic GTA title. The UI will also have an overhaul for the game, but they will retain their traditional style.

Rockstar Dundee, a Scottish developer and newest acquisition by the company, are in charge of developing the remaster. Along with the remaster, they are also helping Rockstar develop the next-gen GTA V ports due later this year. If you don’t know Rockstar Dundeee, before Rockstar purchased them, they were known as Ruffian Games and previously worked on Crackdown 2 and 3 and helped with the Master Chief Collection.

It seems development has been pushed back due to the pandemic and appears almost completed before the announcement. It was supposed to be packaged together with the next-gen ports of GTA V but plans changed, and now they will be released as a separate package. With a release set for late October or early November and release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One. Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, Switch and Mobile.

Consoles ports seem to be the priority as PC, and mobile ports will release in 2022. This package will only be available digitally. The planned release is supposed to be alongside the next-gen ports of GTA V. While Dundee Entertainment is in charge, all of Rockstar Studio are pitching in both projects. The most surprising news is that if these re-releases sell well, a Red Dead Redemption remaster may be in the works. This is why Red Dead Online has had fewer updates in recent months.

Are you looking forward to returning to the world of these classic GTA games?

