Outriders details how you’ll burn its world down with the badass Pyromancer class

Developer People Can Fly has been pretty on the ball with their deep dives into the world of Outriders over the last couple of months, with the previous broadcast detailing just how the world will adapt to your ability to be a far-future gun-toting messiah on an alien planet. Last night’s livestream had more details to share, casting its eye towards the world of Enoch and how it’ll have a ton of content for players to jump into, even though it isn’t an open-world game.

Outriders instead focuses on multiple maps, each one a hefty slice of content that features various zones, secret areas and towns where you can restock for the fight ahead of you. So pretty much like Destiny then, an idea I have zero complaints about. You’ll be able to move around these zones in a special truck, 18 wheels of RPG ideas that you can customise and outfit with cosmetics and yes I’m going to go full Snowman with this big rig and turn it into something that would make the Snowman himself proud.

Your truck will also be home to a crew of support characters, but you’ll still need to return home from time to time to get the lowdown on new missions. People Can Fly also estimated that Outriders will take 25-30 hours to clock, with its various side missions adding a whole lot more time to the overall experience as you battle “hyper-evolved” mysteries that wants to deliver an extinction-level event slap right across the face of humanity.

Now let’s talk about the Pyromancer. Fire, fire, FIRE!

The Pyromancer class is death and destruction, a mid-range combat specialist who’ll deal damage over time to foes while keeping a safe distance. Set your enemies ablaze, regenerate health and watch the world burn, is the modus operandi of this class who also happens to be a dab hand at controlling entire mobs with his pyromaniac skills. People Can Fly showed off four Pyromancer abilities during the stream:

Thermal Bomb – Marks an enemy and initiates a burn effect. If you can kill the target before the burn effect expires, they’ll explode and become a crispy grenade around nearby enemies

– Marks an enemy and initiates a burn effect. If you can kill the target before the burn effect expires, they’ll explode and become a crispy grenade around nearby enemies Heatwave – A direct line of fire is spat out from the Pyromancer, damaging anything caught in the path

– A direct line of fire is spat out from the Pyromancer, damaging anything caught in the path Overheat – All enemies in range get hit with minor fire damage and sets up the healing parameters for the Pyromancer, but if this attack hits any foes who are already on fire, they’ll take massive damage

– All enemies in range get hit with minor fire damage and sets up the healing parameters for the Pyromancer, but if this attack hits any foes who are already on fire, they’ll take massive damage Ash Blast – A useful skill for establishing an escape path, Ash Blast stuns any enemies who get too close to the Pyromancer

The last bit of big Outriders news was focused more on the audio side of the overall product. Composer Inon Zur (who has dropped hot albums for games such as Fallout, Dragon Age and Prince of Persia), will be handling the musical duties for Outriders. “As a composer it’s always extremely exciting to be involved in building new worlds and telling new stories,” Zur said in a statement.

It was a lot of fun blending heavy orchestral soundscapes and futuristic musical sound design for this rollercoaster sci-fi adventure and I can’t wait to share the music with you.

Outriders will drop a new broadcast in August, with the focus of that livestream being a look into the Devastator class, weapon crafting and legendary gear sets.

