Outriders is not a live service game, expect the “full package” at launch

If it looks like a Destiny inspired action game, runs like a Gears of War roadie into the fray and has a loot system that would do Diablo proud…actually I have no idea where I’m going with this but the point I’m trying to make is that I would not have been the least bit surprised if developer People Can Fly’s new game Outriders came with a live service tag attached to it. Which probably explains why my face is like this, after reading a quote by Szymon Barchan, lead narrative designer on Outriders, regarding what players will get on launch day in terms of content.

“To be absolutely honest, that was our goal and direction,” Barchan said to VG247 regarding how Outriders was always designed to not be a live service title when it began development four years ago.

We’re launching with a full game that you can enjoy with everything there. That was the plan four years ago, and those are decisions and directions we’re sticking to. We’re delivering a full package with a full game, full story. It’s a very important IP for us, obviously, but also Square Enix.

“As for the complete package, it’s just one aspect,” Rafal Pawlowski, lead level designer at People Can Fly said.

Games are really expensive and we want players to have everything for the price at launch. Definitely the feeling is we want to create a huge universe. A big universe that we’re going to, at one point, expand. For now, we are focussed on delivering what we’re proposing.

It’s almost as if People Can Fly want to create a game that’s worth sinking dozens of hours into over the course of a month, can be shelved for a while and will allow players to hop right back into when they bring something more expansive to their new franchise sometime later in the future. Something which has clearly never ever been done before in the history of videos games.

NEVER. BEEN. DONE. BEFORE. When Outriders does arrive during this year’s silly season, it’ll be as a PS5, Xbox Series X and PC game.

Last Updated: