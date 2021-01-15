Outriders PC requirements aren’t too demanding at all, quality of life features detailed

People Can Fly, the studio responsible for the brilliant life and tragic death of Waggleton P. Tallylicker in Bulletstorm, has a new game out in April by the name of Outriders. It looks like a lengthy RPG grind that has one heck of a power fantasy attached to it and I am so down for that. Outriders also looks rather pretty, as each character’s powers and abilities contain enough explosive force to make the populace of Russia wonder why Zombie Hitler is besieging Leningrad again.

Naturally, you’re going to need some decent hardware to run the game on PC. At the bare minimum, you’ll have to be equipped with a GeForce 750TI or Radeon R9 270X to get the game running, while the other extreme end of the 4K gaming spectrum running at ultra settings recommends “TBD” cards and GPUs. I have no idea what brand TBD is, but this new kid on the GPU block is already aiming high when Nvidia and AMD’s new tech is out.

Either way, you’re looking at a minimum of a 70GB install as well, so now might be the time to trim some space from that folder you keep on your PC that’s labeled “homework”. Here’s the full list of requirements from People Can Fly:

Outriders PC Requirements

Minimum (720p)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750TI / AMD Radeon R9 270x

DirectX: DirectX 11

Storage: 70GB

Recommended (1080p)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i7-7700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 70GB

Ultra (4K)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: TBD

Memory: 16GB

GPU: TBD

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 70GB

But wait, there’s more! Quality of life will also be a big focus on PC as well. On that convenient side of life you can expect subtitle and interface support for 13 languages, a fully customizable user interface, unlockable frame rates, an adjustable FOV, ultrawide display support, and full cross-play between all platforms.

Cross-saves between console eco-systems (PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X) have also been added, and on PC you’ll be able to make use of first-party controller support to play the game if a mouse and keyboard don’t float your boat. Lastly, PC players can also make use of Dynamic Resolution Scaling, Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Ansel, and Razer Chroma RBG to squeeze some extra pixels out of the experience.

Originally scheduled for a February release, Outriders will be dropping onto consoles and PC on April 1 instead, and that’s no deliberate joke! You can also expect a demo for the game, to be out in the month of love. Revolutionary stuff, to give people interested in the game a chance to actually try it out for themselves before they hurl a $60 wad of cash at befuddled cashiers.

