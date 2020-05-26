Outriders will have an extended broadcast this week to show off its RPG-shooter mechanics

I for one, am a big fan of People Can Fly. They’ve made some truly excellent shooters in the past, including Painkiller, Gears of War: Judgement and, most importantly, Bulletstorm, which remains as some of the most fun you can have with a virtual gun and electric whip attached to your controller. The folks over at PCF know how to make a tight and exhilarating shooter, hence my anticipation for Outriders, a game that looks to be a slight deviation from their usual formula but seems to hold a good amount of potential under its hood. A looter-shooter in the same vein as Destiny, Outriders is scheduled to release later this year and while we still don’t know a ton about the game, an upcoming stream is looking to shed some light on it.

Look, I know that we’re at a point where we’re making teaser trailers for proper trailers. We all know it’s weird but the Outriders Broadcasts is looking at being more than a series of teasers. Considering the lack of an E3 this year, People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix have opted to hold a series of monthly livestreams to show off Outriders. “With the cancellation of some of gaming’s biggest events of the year, we’ve looked for new ways to share news about Outriders with players. We’re really excited to present new details of what we’re working on every month from this point forward with the Outriders Broadcasts,” said creative director Bartek Kmita to PC Gamer.

The first of these Outrider Broadcasts is scheduled for 28 May, so just a few days from now. You can find the stream over on the Square Enix Twitch page and you can expect the developers to go more in-depth on gameplay, character classes, areas, weapons and abilities. In a world where the Destiny community is becoming progressively more sour towards the game, Outriders may just launch at the right time if they manage to not Anthem it up.

Last Updated: