PC Players will have to buy Hitman 2 again to unlock its levels in Hitman 3, but a fix is on the way

PC Players will have to buy Hitman 2 again to unlock its levels in Hitman 3, but a fix is on the way

This week’s launch of Hitman 3 isn’t just another buffet of madcap murder made to look like the unlikeliest of accidents. It’s the final chapter in a long saga, one that developer IO Interactive has been crafting over several years to create the ultimate world of assassination. Thanks to the previous two games being designed with a modular gameplay approach in mind, anyone who has been invested in the Hitman series since its soft reboot is going to have a hell of a lot of content to play through.

In addition to the 12 destinations from Hitman and Hitman 2, there are side missions, sniper assassin challenges, and a few bonus stages for good measure. On console, bringing that content over is easy enough, and provided that you’re within the same console family, also an uncomplicated affair for bringing your progress over. On PC though? That’s a different story, albeit one with a happy ending.

“We’ve done everything possible to make this process smooth and player-friendly,” IO Interactive wrote in its pre-launch post . “However, due to various circumstances out of our control, we want to acknowledge that the process is different to our initial plans for PC players.” If you purchase the timed exclusive Hitman 3 within the first 10 days of its launch on the Epic Games Store, you’ll automatically get access to Hitman 1 content as DLC.

Hitman 2 isn’t currently sold on the Epic Games Store, and players would have needed to purchase it again as DLC so that PC players to access those levels, even if they already own the game on Steam. “As Hitman 2 is not available on EGS, we have set up an 80% discount for this access pass for the first 14 days after Hitman 3’s launch,” IO Interactive wrote at the time.

Naturally that wasn’t an ideal situation at the time and fans weren’t keen to pay any extra coin for their game content no matter how steeply discounted it was. In response to that the Epic Games Store and IO Interactive have tweeted that they are both working toward a solution. “We guarantee that players will not need to repurchase the games,” IO Interactive wrote. “Until we roll that out in the coming weeks, the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass will be free to own for all PC players who pre-purchase or purchase Hitman 3 in the first 10 days after release.”

Whatever the solution is, it’s one that will require PC players to be a little bit more patient. Considering how Hitman games have been wonderfully lengthy sandboxes in which any of its levels can provide a satisfying distraction for hours on end, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Last Updated: