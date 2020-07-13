Persona 4 Golden has moved 500,000 copies on PC…in a single month

Persona 4 Golden, so I’m told by every person that’s played it, is a magnificent game with a single glaring issue: It was only released on the PS Vita, that magnificent handheld console that just didn’t go anywhere. A real pity, considering it was a genuinely cool piece of hardware but I’m not here to lament over the failings of Sony’s short-lived handheld system. I’m here to talk about the machine’s best game, Persona 4 Golden, and how much more successful its been now that it’s jumped on to a platform that people actually own.

Within a single month, the PC version of Persona 4 Golden has sold over 500,000 copies which is no small feat indeed. Developer Atlus posted a cute image created by character artist Shigenori Soejima to commemorate the achievement, commenting “We hope you’re enjoying #P4G and welcome back to the Midnight Channel!”. Persona 4 Golden selling so well on the PC could possibly mean that Atlus may port over Persona 5, the franchise’s other massively beloved title. Of course, that’s just speculation on my behalf.

Whatever the case may be, it’s nice to see Persona back in the public eye again. After the recent release of Persona 5 Royal and the surprise drop of Persona 4 Golden on PC, it’s never been a better time to try out these renowned role-playing games. I’m speaking mainly for myself because everyone tells me to play them but I haven’t got around to it. I’m probably missing out, right?

