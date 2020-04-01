Play all the games and read all the books with the gigantic Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle

The worst part of being stuck at home isn’t boredom or familiarity breeding contempt . It’s that feeling of being helpless to do anything, a malaise of uselessness when you switch on the news and see people risking their own health to fight back against a pandemic whose ability to wipe scores of people off the face of the planet hasn’t been since the Spanish Flu claimed millions of lives in the late 1910s.

What can you do though? Contrary to popular belief, watching a few seasons of House and consulting WebMD does not make you a medical professional who can go out onto the front lines and fight back against the Coronavirus. What you can do right now, is simple: Halt the spread of the virus, stay home and wash your hands. If you’re looking for something more to do though, then you can put your money where your mouth is and chip in a few bucks towards organisations that are looking to halt the spread of the COVID-19 strain.

And heck, you’ll even get something worthwhile for your trouble in the process. For a single week, Humble Bundle is offering one of its biggest packages ever. For a flat fee of $30, you’ll get over $1000 worth of games, books and comics to download and own. Here’s the full list:

Games

Into the Breach

Hollow Knight

Undertale

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Wizard of Legend

The Witness

Superhot

LEGO Batman 3

Tilt Brush

Killing Floor 2

Fahrenheit: Indio Prophecy Remastered

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathnitive Edition

Sniper Elite 3

This is the Police

The Jackbox Party Pack

Stick Fight: The Game

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Party Hard

Worms Revolution

Europa Universalis IV

Tropico 4

GNOG

Broken Age

Brutal Legend

Psychonauts

Double Fine Adventure

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

VVVVV

Hacknet

Magicka

A Mortician’s Tale

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadville

Agents of Mayhem

Ducati: 90th Anniversary

Speedbrawl

Hiveswap Act 1

Alien Spidy

Stealth Inc 2: A game of Clones

Lost Winds

Zombotron

Books

Starfinder: Pact Worlds Campaign Setting

The Art of Captivating Conversation How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation

Journeys Through Time and Space

Coping Skills

Moodelevator (Audiobook included)

Prisoners of our Thoughts (Audiobook included)

Mindfulness for Kids

Automate the Boring Stuff with Python

Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 1

Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 2

Animal Kind

Comics

Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft

Fair Tail: Happy’s Adventure Vol. 1

Army of Darkness One-Shot Humble Bundle Exclusive

Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen

The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game

Oblivion Song Vol. 1

Saga Vol. 1

Spawn Origins Vol. 1

Undiscovered Country #1

Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass

Criminal Vol. 1

Nowhere Men Vol. 1

App

Music Maker EDM Edition

That’s a LOT of content, with 100% of the proceeds going to COVID-19 support organisations that help keep healthcare workers stocked up on medical supplies while also providing funds to people infected with the virus. You’ve got a few days to grab a ton of content and feel good about doing something in the process as well. Score!

