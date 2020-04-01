Play all the games and read all the books with the gigantic Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle

The worst part of being stuck at home isn’t boredom or familiarity breeding contempt . It’s that feeling of being helpless to do anything, a malaise of uselessness when you switch on the news and see people risking their own health to fight back against a pandemic whose ability to wipe scores of people off the face of the planet hasn’t been since the Spanish Flu claimed millions of lives in the late 1910s.
What can you do though? Contrary to popular belief, watching a few seasons of House and consulting WebMD does not make you a medical professional who can go out onto the front lines and fight back against the Coronavirus. What you can do right now, is simple: Halt the spread of the virus, stay home and wash your hands. If you’re looking for something more to do though, then you can put your money where your mouth is and chip in a few bucks towards organisations that are looking to halt the spread of the COVID-19 strain.
And heck, you’ll even get something worthwhile for your trouble in the process. For a single week, Humble Bundle is offering one of its biggest packages ever. For a flat fee of $30, you’ll get over $1000 worth of games, books and comics to download and own. Here’s the full list:
Games
- Into the Breach
- Hollow Knight
- Undertale
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Wizard of Legend
- The Witness
- Superhot
- LEGO Batman 3
- Tilt Brush
- Killing Floor 2
- Fahrenheit: Indio Prophecy Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathnitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- This is the Police
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Party Hard
- Worms Revolution
- Europa Universalis IV
- Tropico 4
- GNOG
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Psychonauts
- Double Fine Adventure
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- VVVVV
- Hacknet
- Magicka
- A Mortician’s Tale
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadville
- Agents of Mayhem
- Ducati: 90th Anniversary
- Speedbrawl
- Hiveswap Act 1
- Alien Spidy
- Stealth Inc 2: A game of Clones
- Lost Winds
- Zombotron
Books
- Starfinder: Pact Worlds Campaign Setting
- The Art of Captivating Conversation How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation
- Journeys Through Time and Space
- Coping Skills
- Moodelevator (Audiobook included)
- Prisoners of our Thoughts (Audiobook included)
- Mindfulness for Kids
- Automate the Boring Stuff with Python
- Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 1
- Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 2
- Animal Kind
Comics
- Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft
- Fair Tail: Happy’s Adventure Vol. 1
- Army of Darkness One-Shot Humble Bundle Exclusive
- Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen
- The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game
- Oblivion Song Vol. 1
- Saga Vol. 1
- Spawn Origins Vol. 1
- Undiscovered Country #1
- Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass
- Criminal Vol. 1
- Nowhere Men Vol. 1
App
- Music Maker EDM Edition
That’s a LOT of content, with 100% of the proceeds going to COVID-19 support organisations that help keep healthcare workers stocked up on medical supplies while also providing funds to people infected with the virus. You’ve got a few days to grab a ton of content and feel good about doing something in the process as well. Score!
Last Updated: April 1, 2020