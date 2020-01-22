PlayStation 4 exclusive Red Dead Redemption 2 content now available on Xbox One, PC and Stadia

When Read Dead Redemption 2 was released in October of 2018, there was a bunch of Red Dead Online content that was exclusive to PlayStation 4 owners, thanks to a deal between Sony and Rockstar. Now, what seems like an eternity later, that content is available to the rest of the video-game playing population on Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

Rockstar’s made that content available if you like to take your rootin’, tootin’ and shootin’ online. Here’s what was exclusive to PlayStation, but is no longer.

Four new clothing items and five new emotes are now available for Red Dead Online players on Xbox One, PC and Stadia – along with the Beaver Hollow Hideout, home to the notorious Murfree Brood.

Apparel:

Salizzo Double Bandolier

Rulfo Boots

Starrett Hat

Gordillo Half-Chaps

Emotes:

Hat Flick

Howl

Jovial Laugh

Subtle Wave

You vs Me

On top of that, the Xbox One version now finally has parity with the rest of the crowd, getting the photo mode that was curiously unavailable before. There are also a few missions and outfits not in the Xbox One game that are in now. Here’s the list:

3 Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions

2 Story Mode Gang Hideouts

2 Story Mode Treasure Maps

“To The Ends of The Earth” Story Mode Mission

4 Weapons Added to Story Mode

7 Horse Breeds Added to Story Mode

5 Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode

On top of that, there’s also a discount for all players, with 30% off on all weapon barrels, scope, sight, and stock upgrades in Red Dead Online. Pamphlets from the Fence are also discounted. There’s also some incentive for new players. Those who manage to hit Rank 10 by January 27 can get 30% off any weapon. If they’re good or patient enough to hit Rank 20, they’ll get the 30% off on a horse. There’s also an incentive to do some free roam missions, as those doled out by Josiah Trelawny and Sean McGuire come with a 50% XP bonus.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most beautiful, detailed and frightfully boring games I’ve played in ages. There’s a lot to love about it, but I just don’t have the patience to do all of that busywork. Also, Dutch and his plan can GTFOH.

