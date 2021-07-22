PlayStation has a Winter Sale Going On…Need I Say More?

Do you like Sales? Kasie loves sales.

Most gamers are on a budget, because they have families to look after and other adult expenses that drain our bank accounts of hard earned smackaroos. My credit card is still recuperating after I did this to it with my recent PS5 acquisition:

Anyway, back to the actual point.

If your gaming platform of choice is a PS4 or PS5, I have some good news for you. Sony is having what is called the biggest sale of 2021 on their digital PlayStation Store, with over a 1000 discounts on PS4 and PS5 games.

This includes as first-time sales on some 2021 games and PS5 launch games, as well as very nice discounts on some of the best PS4 games. As always each of the discounts featured are limited time offers, especially the PSN Winter Sale (or summer, depending where you live) which runs until 18 August 2021.

So, without further ado, you can whip out your credit card and go browse the PlayStation store sale here.

I could give you a list, but it will love you long time…erm…It’s very, very, very, very, very long.

Most of you probably already know of this, especially if you use the PlayStation App on your smartphone, but I had to share it with those that don’t.

Happy shopping!

Last Updated: