Pokemon The Crown Tundra is out on October 22, adds so many legendaries to the game

You can all keep your PS5s and Xbox Series X consoles, because come November, I’m sticking to current-Nintendo-Gen and headed back off to the Galar region. Pokemon’s latest slice of territory hasn’t been sealed off by blinding bureaucratic incompetence and a populace not giving a toss when the Pokerus arrived on the quaint island’s shores, and the tourism business is booming!

On October 22, The Crown Tundra DLC will launch as the second part of the Expansion Pass that kicked off with the Isle of Armor this year. Set in a more frigid part of the Galar region, you’ll be helping an explorer by the name of Peony as you set off on an expedition. The big draw here is that you’ll be able to venture into raid dens for Dynamax adventures, which are home to many of the most iconic Legendary Pokemon of the game series.

From what the trailer showed off, that list of classic powerhouses includes Xerneas, the Forces of Nature trio, Zekrom, Groudon, and many more. There’ll also be a few new legendaries making an appearance: Regieleki and Regidrago are new incarnations of the Regi Pokemon, the Johto region legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will have new Galar region forms, and then there’s Calyrex. It once ruled over the part of Galar that included The Crown Tundra, and it has heckin’ graceful movements. Regal!

When you’re done exploring, you can take part in the 2V2 Galarian Star Tournament, which features rematches against gym leaders and other DLC characters. To me though, the biggest new addition is yet another transformation for Slowpoke, Pokemon’s belovedly dim pocket monster. Slowpoke’s evolution has always been the stuff of nightmares: A Shellder bites a part of its body, and it evolves into a one-sided symbiotic powerhouse with vast psychic powers.

Slowpoke’s first evolution turns it into Slowbro, but if the Shellder bites the dumbass on its head? It becomes Slowking, one of the most intelligent Pokemon around and that also happens to be capable of human speech. SCIENCE! MEOWTH DAT’S RIGHT! The Galar region version of Slowking though, is just terrifying stuff according to its official blurb:

A Shellder bite set off a reaction between the chemicals secreted by Galarian Slowpoke’s brain and the spices inside its body, causing Slowpoke to gain the Poison type as it evolved into Galarian Slowking. The Shellder’s intelligence also skyrocketed, giving the Shellder psychic powers that put other Psychic-type Pokémon to shame. Galarian Slowking have been observed uttering incantations in order to communicate with each other. They also appear to chant mysterious spells when using moves in battle. Exactly what these Slowking are saying has yet to be fully understood.

That creepy trivia aside, there’ll also be some celebrating on tap before The Crown Tundra kicks off. If you input codes from the various Pokemon social media channels into the game, you’ll be able to score yourself special Pikachus wearing the cutest of hats. Is it silly? Absolutely. Do I want it? YER DAMN RIGHT I DO! You can use the password “PIKACHUGET” right now to claim your first fashionable Pikachu.

