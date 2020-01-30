Pokémon Sword and Shield has sold over 16 million units in just over a month

Dexit what now?

Ahead of the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield, a certain part of the pocket monster fandom was up in arms regarding various omissions and design choices in Game Freak’s latest game. Dubbed Dexit, the wailing of the damned unhappy was mostly attributed to a small fraction of players who had decided to draw a line in the sand, cross their arms in a huff and refuse to journey to the Galar region for the latest Pokémon journey.

If you ever needed an example of how small that fandom really was, then the latest sales numbers for Pokémon should paint a clear picture as to just how effective their boycott was. Nintendo recently posted some impressive numbers for Pokémon Sword and Shield, as the twin games have now sold over 16 million units since their launch in November, from the period of November 15 to December 31.

That’s a staggering number, which has already eclipsed the last mainline Pokémon generation of games, Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon. Those numbers have also beaten the sales set by the first proper Pokémon games to appear on the Nintendo 3DS many moons ago, Pokémon X and Pokémon Y. Considering how Pokémon usually has a massive surge in purchases within the first weeks of release and continues to maintain that momentum with steady sales over several years, it looks like Sword and Shield is well on its way to reaching the upper echelon of top-selling Pokémon games.

Pokémon Sword and Shield sell in was 16.06m units as of December 31st 2019.



In the same time period, Let's Go sell in was 10m and Sun/Moon sell in was 14.69m.



It will shortly pass Sun/Moon lifetime sales (16.17m)



It is already the 5th best selling Switch game of all time.

For the sake of comparison, here’s a quick look at the lifetime sales of the main entries in the franchise:

Green/Red/Blue: 31.38 million

31.38 million Yellow: 14.64 million

14.64 million Gold/Silver: 23.10 million

23.10 million Crystal: 6.39 million

6.39 million Ruby/Sapphire: 16.22 million

16.22 million FireRed/LeafGreen: 11.82 million

11.82 million Emerald: 7.06 million

7.06 million Diamond/Pearl: 17.64 million

17.64 million Platinum: 7.69 million

7.69 million HeartGold/SoulSilver: 12.72 million

12.72 million Black/White: 15.62 million

15.62 million Black 2/White 2: 8.52 million

8.52 million X/Y: 16.06 million

16.06 million Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire: 13.68 million

13.68 million Sun/Moon: 14.69 million

16 million sales in a mere month and a half. Staggering stuff and proof that Nintendo truly does own a license to print money. Kind of makes sense now to see just how keen the Big N is on developing those massive expansions for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

