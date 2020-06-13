Project Wingman is ready to take off into the danger zone this summer

I can’t think of any job that would be more terrifying than that of a fighter jet pilot. You’re strapped into a glorified rocket that costs more than the GDP of a small African country, it’s kitted with all manner of city-levelling rockets and it’s the type of vehicle that you have to learn to fly right constantly unless you want an early death. Forget about Resident Evil, aerial combat games are my horror genre.

For those adrenaline junkies who’ve been watching a bit too much of Top Gun, good news! Project Wingman is aiming to be that dance with digital death that you crave so much, albeit without having to be really really good at maths. Or a mandatory passing grade from your local flight academy. Basically just get in and fly wheeeeeeeee.

Project Wingman hit Kickstarter back in 2018 (where you can grab a free demo to see how it handles in the air), with its development team describing it as a “a combat flight action game with an emphasis on polished and refined gameplay, true-to-its-roots inspirations, and an engaging single player experience”.

Here’s what it looks like in action:

Dogfight, strike, and fly through combat zones based off an alternate history of Earth. Either over the cold waters of the Bering Strait, attacking tanks in the brutal deserts of the Orient, or diving through the Redwoods to strike targets of opportunity in the Pacific Northwest, across the oceans, above the scarred lands of the world, this war will take you from exotic battlefield to exotic battlefield, all while going up against odds way above your pay grade.

Sound like your cup of dogfight tea? You’ll be able to fly into the danger zone in Summer 2020, but if you happen to be a BIG fan of flight simulation then good news! Project Wingman will also be suiting up for some virtually real aerial combat. If you happen to be the sort of person who has an entire cockpit setup just for this type of game, maybe Project Wingman should be on your radar.

Too scary for me though.

