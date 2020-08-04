PS4 controllers and other peripherals will work on PS5, but not for PS5 games

I’m as shocked as you are. PlayStation 4 controllers won’t work with PlayStation 5 games? I totally didn’t see that coming! And yet, many people believed that in the build-up towards the PlayStation 5, that the overall similarity between the DualShock 4 and the newer DualSense controllers would involve some sort of backwards compatibility on the physical side of the new PlayStation console.

To be fair, you can use the PS4 controller on the PS5, but it’ll be limited to PS4 games ported over to that system. Sony detailed how your arsenal of peripherals will function on the PlayStation 5, and for the most part in which you can read the next line in a Professor Farnsworth voice, it’s good news everyone!

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

PlayStation Camera will work with PS5 for playing supported PS VR games.

It will require a PlayStation Camera adaptor that will be provided at no additional cost to PS VR users

In a nutshell: PS4 games on PS5, will work with PS4 input devices. Everything else, will require the DualSense as Sony believes that their new games believes PS5 games “should take full advantage” of all the new hardware in front of you and in your hands. Never one to miss an opportunity to have some light-hearted fun, Xbox UK responded to the news by reminding people that the Xbox Series X will be backward compatible with all Xbox One controllers, including the standard and Xbox Elite models:

ICYMI: Xbox Series X is backwards compatible with ALL Xbox One controllers across ALL games

🎮 Official Xbox Controllers

✨ Xbox Adaptive Controller

💪 Xbox Elite Wireless Controllers

⚡️ SCUF Controllers pic.twitter.com/f8URC3iJXr August 3, 2020

I’m backing Sony on this mission to play with newer gear though. I’ve been using the same controller since I bought my PS4, and while it is a sturdy beast, it’s also a monstrosity caked in hand grime, accumulated sweat gunk and the rubber on the analogue sticks are well past their sell-by date. Poor thing needs to be put out to pasture, so that I can spend the next couple of years subjecting the DualSense device and its slightly better battery to the same fate via my filthy and tiny hands.

