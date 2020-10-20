PT fans refuse to let Hideo Kojima’s game die on PS4

Hideo Kojima’s PT may be one of the most devastating “what ifs” of gaming. Here was the iconic game creator’s take on horror, all set up in a spooky single level that was so good at extracting a fright from you that you’d be happy that you wore brown pants that day you decided to play it. Famed pachinko developer and sometimes game publisher Konami got cold feet, there was the incident with Kojima, and PT was hoisted off the PlayStation store back in 2015.

Even if you did grab it then, you can’t even download it now to make your PS4 an instant collector’s item. It is well and truly gone, living on only in the memories of those who played it and YouTube videos fronted by a thumbnail of some massive-mouthed git making a shocked face. And yet an ardent community of true believers want the game to be backwards compatible on PS5.

Instead of letting it die on the PS4, fans are working on a way to transfer PT from PS4 to PS5. Sony has already made it clear that you can install digital games on an external drive and plug it into a PS5 for some easy backwards compatibility, but you won’t be able to grab the horror game through the next-gen console’s storefront what with Konami looking to scrub it from the history books.

“The content will not be available on the PS Store, so users won’t be able to re-download the content through the backwards compatibility feature to the PS5,” Konami said to GamesRadar. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And where there’s a stubbornness to carry a grudge for Konami over the Silent Hills game that never was, there’s a steadfast determination to show the publisher some sort of middle finger that transcends console generations.

