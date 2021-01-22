PUBG wants to keep things civil with new reputation system

It might not get all the attention and love like it once did, but PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is still chugging along at a healthy rate and a decent player base. Like any player base, it has its issues. Toxicity is one of the main problems raised (which games can’t you say that about?) so in order to address that, developer PUBG Corporation has added the Reputation System to keep a little more friendly. While this won’t necessarily prevent toxic players, it’ll hopefully encourage everyone to be a little more friendly in-game.

It’s a fairly standard reputation system, ranking players from 0 to 5. If you’re well-behaved and lovely towards other players, that rank will increase but if you exhibit, “toxic or otherwise disruptive behaviour,” you can expect that score to drop. The root of those actions is fairly self-explanatory: Offences including being reported for verbal toxicity, leaving games early and obviously being banned for a time with numbers detracted from your reputation score. Your Reputation Level will then be displayed in the Team Finder so folks looking for a group will be very aware of what they could be getting into.

Whether this actually solves the problem of toxicity in the game is still out for debate but the idea of all the dicks who enjoy ruining other people’s games being forced to play with one another does sound hilarious. The Reputation System rolls out in the same update that’s adding a new vehicle into PUBG, the Coupe RB, as well as the ability to do random tricks when catching sick air with a dirt bike. You can check out the full patch notes for the update here.

