Quantic Dreams moves into self-publishing, suggests more PC releases

Quantic Dreams is known as the studio that kind of lucked into success. Is that fair to say? I’m not trying to slag off their games here but I feel like it’s a fairly accepted fact that their games have been received…weirdly. Pulling no punches in making it explicitly clear that their games are basically just one extended quick-time event, titles like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human have found an audience in people that just want to play through a movie. If they can stand the movie being a little middling at best and totally sub-par at worst. Despite this, it seems that Quantic Dreams has been doing very well for itself as they have now officially announced that they will be self-publishing in the future.

“The last two years have been exceptional: the success of Detroit: Become Human; the growth of an incredible global community; the launch of our games on PC – these are just a few of our highlights, ” wrote Quantic Dream co-CEO’s David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière in a blog post.

Thanks to Detroit: Become Human, we’ve been able to realize the vision we held dear since the creation of Quantic Dream. And so, for the first time in 23 years of working with prestigious publishers, we are now in a position to self-publish.

This new venture will allow us to make decisions in total independence, and to address the technological and strategic opportunities of next-generation platforms. It will also allow us to help other developers, by providing investment and development support, so that they can fully express their talents. We want to support creators of original projects and help them, in turn, to achieve their vision and offer quality, ground-breaking experiences.

What this means is that while Sony never officially acquired Quantic Dreams as an exclusive developer they will now no longer be required to release games exclusively on PlayStation. It was veering in this direction anyway, given the recent release of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human on PC via The Epic Games Store. It sounds like they’ll also be making efforts to publish other developer’s games which should hopefully mean a boom in narrative-driven games that are actually well-written. That is if Quantic Dreams doesn’t meddle too much.

Last Updated: