Red Dead Redemption 2 has a “Hot Coffee” mod and Take Two Interactive’s not happy about it

Hey! Remember the furore around Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’s hidden sex minigames? While there were such bits of sick filth squirrelled away in the game’s code, they weren’t playable without having to mod the game – either through changing some files on PC, or by using memory hacks with tools like Game Genies on console. Dubbed “Hot Coffee,” the mod/hack had the game’s antihero CJ being invited into his girlfriend’s home for some “coffee.” If you’re too young to have played GTA: San Andreas and are confused about what said coffee would entail, substitute it for “Netflix and chill.” The minigame allowed for players to control thrusting action by twiddling their joysticks, after which they’d presumably twiddle their joysticks.

The whole thing forced Rockstar to relabel the game as “adults only,” before patching the whole mess out. Of course, it’s weird that a game that’s all about crime and murder gained wider spread notoriety when it was discovered that it featured sex, but we sure do live in a society, I guess – but I digress.

The point here is that somebody’s gone and made a “hot coffee” mod for Rockstar’s rooting-tootin-cowboy-shooting simulator – adding a bit of pink-fleshy-flutin’. It’s available on NexusMods right now if that’s your thing, but it might not be around for very long. While Rockstar has previously said that they’re not too fussed with single-player mods, they’re not especially pleased with this one and have sent its creators a takedown notice.

Speaking to PCGamesN, one of the modders explained how the mod was created, how it uses in-game assets from an actual bit of in-game sex, and doesn’t actually contain any nudity.

“I was a bit surprised and didn’t expect Take-Two to worry about a single-player mod this much,” said creator Unlosing. “I find it crazy how Rockstar Games can add hookers to its games, but when someone uploads a mod (not even of the same quality) it’s suddenly ‘inappropriate’. The mod doesn’t contain any nudity or nude models, and only uses assets that are still in the game. The animations are from the drunk bar mission with Lenny (which are still in the game), and the ‘moaning’ noises are simply the sounds the [character models] make when they get injured.”

This video from YouTuber SWEGTA gets into the detail quite nicely.

