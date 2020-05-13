Reddit holds a memorial for Apex Legend Pathfinder, after he was nerfed into oblivion

While the arrival of the new legend Loba Andrade and significant changes to the now iconic King’s Canyon map have certainly been the driving force behind players’ excitement for the latest season of Apex Legends, what’s even more interesting to those players that actually pay attention to this stuff are the small changes to the game. The little buffs and nerfs to all the existing legends and weapons, the things that actually fundamentally change the game. While the changes made across the board to Apex Legends were pretty fair, one nerf in particular has sent a wave a sadness rippling throughout the community. Pathfinder has received arguably the harshest nerf in the game’s history, so bad that Reddit is currently holding a memorial of sorts for the beloved character.

The nerf predominantly targeted Pathfinder’s ability to grapple out of danger several times in a single team fight, which many have complained feels unfair and more than a little unbalanced. To fix this, developer Respawn Entertainment have nerfed the plucky bot’s grapple ability from a 15 second cooldown, to a whopping 35 second cooldown. That’s more than double what it used to be, meaning Pathfinder mains will have to make some tough decisions on when they burn their escape card.

Over on r/pathfindermains, the entire subreddit is now filled with memes mourning the death of their favourite character, as many players have either lamented the the harshness of the nerf or stated how they’re giving up on the character entirely. It’s actually pretty funny if this virtual funeral wasn’t at least a little tragic.

Image: u/wasnt_M3 on r/apexlegends

Over on r/miragemains, players of the bamboozling legend have been celebrating as the latest updated has buffed Mirage to a point where he might actually be playable. Previously the weakest legend given how individualistic his abilities are, Season 5 has ushered in a rework that now allows Mirage to take full control over his personal holograms to make them more convincing. His ultimate now also creates a whole load of holograms that mimic his every move and his cloaking ability not only kicks in when he’s downed but when he’s respawning or reviving a teammate. Oh, and the teammate also receives invisibility, which is huge. Mirage is capable of turning the most vulnerable and risky position of the game into one of the safest.

The rest of the patch notes are as follows, pulled from the official blog post of the Apex Legends website:

Conditional Legend Chatter

Under certain pairings, Legends will speak to each other differently when prompted with normal dialogue cues. How does Loba thank Revenant for a revive? She sure doesn’t say “Thank you.”

There are many pairings if you are interested in hearing what everyone has to say. Experiment!

Mirage

Designer Note: The hope for this rework is that it gives more depth to Mirage gameplay by giving Mirage players avenues to get better at Bamboozling people.

Tactical: Psyche Out Pressing the character utility action button allows Mirage to gain control of his decoy. When controlling the decoy, it will mimic Mirage’s every move. Decoys now last for 60 seconds. Releasing another decoy will remove the previous decoy.

Ultimate: Life of the Party Mirage deploys a team of decoys that mimic his every move (think “Emergency Dance Party” from DUMMIEs Big Day). Cooldown 60 seconds.

Passive: Now You See Me… In addition to cloaking when downed, Mirage also cloaks while using a respawn beacon and reviving a teammate (the teammate is also cloaked).

Mirage’s “You got Bamboozled” line will now trigger when you bamboozle an enemy, instead of when you release a decoy.

Bloodhound



Tactical: Eye of the Allfather Increased Sonar Detection from 3 seconds to 4 seconds. Decreased Cooldown from 35 seconds to 25 seconds.



Crypto



Tactical: Drone Crypto can now ping banners, while in drone, to warn teammates of nearby squads.



Lifeline



Increased Lifeline bin ratio to 20%

Removed Knockdown Shields from Secret Compartment loot pool

Caustic

Designer note: this is something that is a bit of an experiment. We will be keeping an eye out to make sure this change doesn’t cause any degenerate player behavior.

Friendly gas no longer slows teammates.

Caustic traps are no longer triggered from the other side of a door.

Octane

Designer note: This is a first step in pushing more team utility for Octane. We have more updates planned but they didn’t make the cutoff for this patch.

Launch Pad cooldown is reduced from 90 seconds to now 60 seconds.

Gibraltar

Designer note: Internal data shows that Gibraltar’s performance in individual fights is in a good place, but we want to bring down his power a bit in team fights.

Reduced Dome Shield duration from 18s to 12s.

Pathfinder

Designer note: Given the power of quick repositioning in Apex, being able to use Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook multiple times in a fight is both too powerful and muddies combat legibility.

The cooldown for Grappling Hook has been increased from 15 seconds to 35 seconds.

Weapon And Loot Updates

Season 5 is the first season Apex doesn’t get a new weapon. We stepped back and asked ourselves, does Apex need a new weapon every season? If we continue to add new weapons, the weapon pool will become saturated. We believe there is a “right” amount of weapons in the loot pool, and we think we are currently in that sweet spot. Vaulting weapons is not an option (because players have purchased skins), so we are forced to be more creative. We have some ideas on how to address it, but we need some time to test them and make sure they are healthy for Apex. We also want to make sure that weapons we add have real value to the gameplay. We have some fun stuff in the works. Our weapons team is hard at work. In the meantime, we hope the changes listed below can get you excited to learn and master the Season 5 weapon meta.

Season 5 Fully-kitted Gold Weapons Longbow DMR Hemlok Spitfire EVA-8 RE-45

Mastiff The Mastiff is being rotated out of the care package to a regular weapon with its power reduced accordingly. Reduced damage per pellet from 18 to 13. Reduced headshot multiplier from 2.0 to 1.25. Increased blast pattern distances for the outer pairs of pellets. Increased blast pattern scale ADS multiplier from 0.5 to 0.55. Reduced fire rate from 1.3 to 1.0. Reduced projectile size to be more in line with other regular shotguns. Increased shell count from 4 to 6. Increased projectile speed to standard shotgun speed.

Peacekeeper Peacekeeper is being rotated out of a regular weapon and into the care package weapon with its power being increased accordingly. Tightened pellet spread pattern. Reduced rechamber time from 1.2 to 0.9. Reduced reload times from 2.65 to 2.45 base and 3.6 to 3.35 empty. Increased projectile size to improve consistency at close range.

Alternator Increased Mag size from 16 to 19. Level 1 Extended mag is now 22, Level 2 is now 25, and Level 3 is now 27.

RE-45 Increased damage from 11 to 12. Reduced reload time from 1.74 to 1.5 base and 2.12 to 1.95 empty

Havoc Vertical recoil increased. Horizontal recoil slightly increased. Recoil on the first 2 shots increased.

Longbow DMR Headshot scale reduced from 2.15 to 2.1.

Wingman Headshot scale reduced from 2.1 to 2.0.

Hop Ups Adding Skullpiercer Hopup for DMR and Wingman. DMR w/ Skullpiercer – Headshot scale 2.1 -> 2.5 Wingman w/ Skullpiercer – Headshot scale 2.0 -> 2.25 Vaulted Anvil Receiver.

Gold Armor Added Perk: Shield Cells & Syringes give double the amount per use. Removed Perk: Removed 50% heal speed.



Bug Fixes

Fixed various conditions causing prediction errors.

Fixed looting in pillboxes being difficult around weapons.

Fixed aiming speed during zooming lerp to be consistent with hipfire and ADS speed.

Fixed disabling Melee Target Compensation.

Fixed Legend banners having a black box when having AA disabled.

Fixed a condition where the third character model would be missing on screens with three Legend banners.

Fixed sometimes erroneously pinging enemies while skydiving or in the plane.

Fixed exploitable spots against Prowlers in Bloodhound Trial.

Fixed Prowlers not attacking Gibraltar’s Dome Shield.

Fixed deathboxes sometimes not moving on the train.

Fixed subtitles in Russian showing up as English in the Bloodhound Trial area.

Fixed Havoc VFX while on the train.

Fixed depth of field when selecting charms in the loadout menu.

Fixed lighting on Legends sometimes being dark throughout the menus.

Fixed tooltips not appearing correctly when highlighting items in the menus.

Fixed the Charge Rifle beam shooting from the scope while using the Hard coded skin.

Fixed melee not doing any damage when interrupting the Sentinel charge animation.

Fixed Wingman having higher than normal hipfire accuracy while crouched.

Fixed Golden Barrel attachment having more muzzle flash than intended.

Stability fixes to reduce crashing and script errors.

Crypto’s EMP now affects D.U.M.M.I.E. in the Firing Range.

Fixed Revenant’s Death Totem being visible through smoke or gas.

Fixed a few Pathfinder banner poses that caused corrupted art.

Adjusted Octane’s Jump pad to make it harder to fall through cracks when deploying.

Fixed Caustic’s Ultimate not deploying when thrown under small surfaces.

Fixed Bangalore’s smoke canisters getting stuck under the Train.

Quality of Life

We’ve overhauled the Deathbox UI to compartmentalize loot better so you can find what you need faster.

Crypto can now ping banners while in drone to warn teammates of nearby squads.

Added voice over for pinging enemies who are reviving.

Favorite option now available for Weapon Skins.

Observer Highlights for Tournament Matches.

Removed location based Weekly Challenges. These caused players to have mixed motivations from their squadmates, and didn’t work well with map rotation.

Optimized CPU usage.

Improved texture streaming quality on GPUs reporting less memory than advertised.

We’re excited to announce that at the start of Season 5 we will be adding Apex servers to the Middle East as we look to further support our fans in the region.

Last Updated: