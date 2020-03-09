Relax, Nemesis WON’T pursue you into Resident Evil 3 safe rooms

You’re in Raccoon City. The T-Virus has gotten loose, everyone is more braindead than the commuters in your Thursday traffic and the taboo of consuming flesh is once again a topic of debate that you last had after surviving a plane crash in the Andes mountains back in 1972. Could things get any worse? Well yes, yes they can!

In addition to regular shuffling zombies hungry for your ankles, you’ve got other abominations to deal with such as mutants designed to be bioweapons. Deadly lickers, spiders which have grown too big and a zombie hulk by the name of Nemesis. He’s big, he likes leather and he’ll hunt you to the ends of the Earth. He never tires, he never stops and he’s always in hot pursuit. That right there is the zenith of it can’t get any worse.

Well, until you heard the news that Nemesis would even corner you in a safe room. In a development that resulted in a hard nope from many a fan, OXM Magazine originally reported that Nemesis would crash into safe rooms and send your heart-rate skyrocketing in the process as you realised that you were well and utterly screwed.

Me: *running into the safe room, trying to reach the chest to heal my ass*



Nemesis: pic.twitter.com/XdN0aqLu1Z — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 6, 2020

That, was accidental. OXM’s report mistook a regular section of Resident Evil 3 Remake’s map for a safe room area and thus a mistake was made. No harm done. According to Capcom via Gamesradar, you will indeed have a safe space to catch your breath. Everywhere else though? You’re still proper buggered as Nemesis utilises numerous gross methods with which to make life hell for you.

“Unlike the Tyrant series and its knack for punching people, Nemesis has some combat enhancements that set it apart, making it a far more deadly foe as a result. Higher intelligence and the ability to use weapons combine to form a monster that can make its own decisions on how to approach any mission – and what weapons it will use to achieve those goals,” Capcom explained in a January blog post.

As if that wasn’t bad enough for Jill, Nemesis also has incredible healing capabilities, making defeating it virtually impossible. No matter how many times you take Nemesis down, it gets right back up with a tentacle ready to strike. Oh yeah. Did we mention the tentacles? Nemesis can send out these slimy appendages to strike targets from a distance, or to grab something to pull back towards it – say, a member of S.T.A.R.S. trying to escape its deadly grasp. However you decide to approach (or run from) this unrelenting creature, you’ll have to act fast if you want to survive.

And there you go! The record has been cleared, and now there’s some peace of mind for your return to Raccoon City. Having a spot where you can catch your breath and ring all the fear sweat out from your clothing, is much appreciated.

Last Updated: