Nemesis is “virtually impossible” to defeat in Resident Evil 3 Remake

There are zombies in Resident Evil and then there are Bio Organic Weapons which will mess you up, son. Resident Evil 2’s recent remake reintroduced the idea of a super-soldier that was nearly unstoppable in the form of Mr. X amongst the unbread and butter cannon fodder of the regular walking dead. A Tyrant-class killer who was definitely gonna give it to ya according to DMX. Even that beast pales in comparison to its upgraded form however, a more cunning and lethal version of the T-Virus strain that has given it a face for radio and a voice for print.

Nemesis is his name, and he was an absolute bastard to deal with in the original Resident Evil 3, hounding you from room to room until you could escape his slimy clutches. So how much has changed over twenty years when it comes to Nemesis? Not much, as the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Remake is going to dial up the danger that Nemesis brings with him and then some. You guys ever hear of this thing called hentai?

“Long-time fans of the original game need no introduction to what Nemesis is, but those of you who took your first trip to Raccoon City with last year’s Resident Evil 2 may be more familiar with the Bio Organic Weapon (B.O.W.) that Nemesis is based off of: Tyrant, otherwise known as Mr. X,” Capcom explained in a blog post.

While Tyrant was sent in by the Umbrella Corporation to eradicate any survivors left in Raccoon City, Nemesis serves a more focused role. Its singular mission is to eliminate any members of the dwindling S.T.A.R.S. team still in the city, and that includes Jill Valentine. Unlike the Tyrant series and its knack for punching people, Nemesis has some combat enhancements that set it apart, making it a far more deadly foe as a result. Higher intelligence and the ability to use weapons combine to form a monster that can make its own decisions on how to approach any mission – and what weapons it will use to achieve those goals. As if that wasn’t bad enough for Jill, Nemesis also has incredible healing capabilities, making defeating it virtually impossible. No matter how many times you take Nemesis down, it gets right back up with a tentacle ready to strike. Oh yeah. Did we mention the tentacles? Nemesis can send out these slimy appendages to strike targets from a distance, or to grab something to pull back towards it – say, a member of S.T.A.R.S. trying to escape its deadly grasp. However you decide to approach (or run from) this unrelenting creature, you’ll have to act fast if you want to survive.

Basically, if you see Nemesis then the best course of action is to simply run. Unless he gets you with the anime tentacles come April 3 when the newest remake arrives on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

