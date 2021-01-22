Resident Evil is getting a multiplayer shooter spin-off

Last night’s Resident Evil Showcase wasn’t just about the next chapter in the main series of games. Resident Evil Re:Verse was announced, and it’ll be a mutliplayer shooter that allows you to take to the arena as one of several characters from the franchise as you blast each other to pieces. No really, this is actually happening. Here’s the trailer for it:

Featuring fan-favorite characters clashing across familiar locales in the Resident Evil universe, buying Resident Evil Village will also grant you access to this celebration of the franchise’s anniversary, as well. We’ll have more details on the launch date for Resident Evil Re:Verse in the future, but check out the trailer below for a sneak peek at what to expect.

The good news here, is that if you pop a preorder for Resident Evil Village then you’ll get Re:Verse for free. It’s obviously a cheekier game, but aside from the third-person shooter action on display, Re:Verse does have a neat trick up its sleeve! Primarily focused on four-to-six player deathmatches, players who are taken out of action by the opposition will get a chance to score some payback when they revive as one of signature bioweapons of Resident Evil.



















As seen in the trailer above, Leon Kennedy revives as Resident Evil 3’s big booty daddy Nemesis, complete with a rocket launcher and a trendy new leather coat. As if he wasn’t hard enough to deal with, with that haircut that you can set your watch time to. It’s going to be a busy year for Resident Evil, as in addition to the May release of Resident Evil Village, there’s also an upcoming Resident Evil series in development for Netflix and the franchise will be crossing over with The Division 2 soon.

I’m not joking, that’s really going to happen and I am so down for that.

Last Updated: