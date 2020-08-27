Netflix’s Resident Evil TV series officially confirmed, focuses on Wesker twins

Much like its zombie source material, Resident Evil refuses to stay dead and buried for very long. The game series has experienced a ghoulish resurrection thanks to some stellar remakes, the film series that began with Milla Jovovich is getting a gritty reboot and television will soon have some freshly dead ankle-biters shuffling into view.

Rumoured to be in development since 2019, Netflix has officially confirmed that the dead will walk again in a live-action series in the near-future. The catch here, is that Netflix isn’t basing this project on any of the games, but rather a brand new story that isn’t content to stick to a single timeline. Instead, it’ll be told through two timelines: One where everything is just fine ignore the ethically-bankrupt pharmaceutical company in town and a second set a decade later when all hell has broken loose as people and animals have become infected by the T-Virus.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Netflix:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters–people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past–about her sister, her father and herself–continue to haunt her.

As for the talent on this series? Resident evil will be helmed by showrunner Andrew “Supernatural” Dabb, who’ll also pull triple-duty as executive producer and writer on the series. “Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world,” Dabb said in a statement.

For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.

The first two episodes will be directed by Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Walking Dead’s Bronwen Hughes, who probably knows a thing or two about making flesh-eating monsters look good on TV. With a Monster Hunter film on the way and Mega Man also in development, looks like Capcom’s renaissance is just getting started.

