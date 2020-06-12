Resident Evil VIII is all about the anxiety of the unknown, exploration and freakin’ werewolves

You just cannot keep a good zombie franchise down, even if the series was almost dealt a death-blow several years ago that resulted in some emergency brain surgery to figure out what went wrong. For Capcom, that bullet to the noggin was Resident Evil 6, a bloated and unloved sequel that tried to do too much too soon and saw their premiere undead property shift further away from the elements that made it such a marquee draw in the first place.

Fortunately, Capcom would reverse course, going back to the every roots of Resident Evil with a creeptastic seventh outing that made for a killer VR game and two well-received remakes along the way. After months of rumours, supposed leaks and insider talk, Resident Evil VIII is finally coming in 2021 and hey would you look at that! It looks like some of those leaks were true! Werewolves in a Resident Evil game!

So what’s at all about then? “Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters traveled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation house behind them,” Kellen Haney, Associate Manager, Social Media & Community for Capcom USA explained on the PS Blog.

Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village. Unlike the cramped corridors of the Baker mansion in Resident Evil 7, the fear of dark corners has been replaced with the anxiety of the unknown as Ethan searches for answers within decrepit buildings among snow-covered trees. The return of a first-person perspective will bring a visceral edge to combat, as well. Each encounter is a personal fight for survival against terrifying foes, forcing you to keep a watchful eye on the environment and constantly looking for resources and enemies in unknown territory. With a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7, the village itself is just as important a character as any other, a location with a life of its own that will frequently keep you on edge as you discover its secrets.

Previous Resident Evil games have played around with the idea of hubs that were begging to be explored, provided that you were brave enough to do so. Having an entire village, filled with murderous bumps in the night and out to get you though? Heck, I think I might have to set my gaming rig up in the bathroom so that I can be prepared for moments of pure bowel-loosening horror.

