Respawn and EA launch the $3 million Apex Legends Global Series

The tournament will offer a prize pool of $1 million and will be open to over 60 countries around the world – including South Africa.

I know that there were better games released this year, but I’d be lying if I said that Apex Legends wasn’t my most played release of 2019. It’s a fantastic hero shooter and an even better battle royale, innovating in ways that the genre desperately needed. Yet the question that I’m sure has been on at least a few people’s minds is whether there was an opportunity to turn Apex Legends into the next big esports sensation. It looks like developer Respawn and publisher EA will be doing their best to prove it can be done as they announce the $3 million Apex Legends Global Series.

“Competition is at the heart of Apex Legends,” said Vince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment. “We expect that esports will play a big role in the future of Apex Legends and it all starts here, with the Apex Legends Global Series. We look forward to seeing who, out of our millions of players, will become true legends of the arena”.

The Global Series will take place over twelve events and will allow teams from 60 countries around the world, including South Africa, to compete as long as they meet the age and PC system requirements.

The Global Series will start out as online matches which will see the winners earn points that will graduate them into regional and premier events with the top 60 teams competing against one another in the finals, all gunning for a $1 million prize. This announcement is a big step forward for Apex Legends as an esport and will hopefully solidify its place among other heavy hitting battle royale esports like PUBG and Fortnite. Lord knows it’s a better game than either of those and deserves all the attention it gets.

