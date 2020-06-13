Retro shooter Prodeus is coming to Steam Early Access later this year

Back in 2018, one of the games that caught my attention was Prodeus. With 2016’s DOOM remake proving that something old can once again be new, it was hitting all the right notes for the kind of action game that I was looking for: Unrepentantly violent, vicious and looking like the product of an age where bleeding edge gaming technology came via a Voodoo 3000 graphics accelerator card.

It’s now 2020, and Prodeus appears to have fallen off the radar. Studio Bounding Box Software hasn’t vanished into the ether though! Prodeus will be hitting Early Access in the US fall season this year. In case you need a reminder, here’s what it looks like:

Here’s a new gameplay trailer showing off the last year and a half’s worth of development work:

And even better, here’s a look at the map editor for Prodeus:

Stubbornly old-school with a hint of new school rendering. plenty of ridiculously over the top firepower and a kickin’ soundtrack to boot. 2020 seems to be the year of the retro-shooter sub-genre taking over, and I couldn’t be happier.

