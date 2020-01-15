Rip and tear into this metal new trailer for DOOM: Eternal

Jack Black said it best in Tenacious D’s glorious Pick of Destiny album: You can’t kill the metal. After witnessing the Doom Slayer topple the hordes of hell, the mightiest warriors that hell has to offer and even an upgraded Cyberdemon that simply refused to die while its head was still attached to its body, I’m starting to think that mute powerhouse may just be the walking incarnation of that theme.

Here’s the thing though: If you thought the 2016 DOOM looked metal AF, then DOOM Eternal is going to blow that assumption out of the water on a visual level alone. Mars is a wreck after the events of the last game, Earth has been transformed into a paradise for death metal fans and Hell’s invasion has made the sky run red with blood. How do you get blood into the sky and keep it there? Don’t ask me or Slayer when it rains, it’s just the new status quo of life on Earth in DOOM Eternal.

Here’s the new trailer which shows off all that delicious action, new enemies and gasp more story even!

Oh my yes I do want this. It’s the deeper focus on story that has me surprised, as DOOM’s narrative was largely squirreled away in various codexes that players had to unlock along the way. Those demonic wikis painted a grim picture for what awaited humanity, while also fleshing out the Doom Slayer into a more mythical engine of destruction whose undying hatred for demonkind gave him the power to take on the legions of the damned in a war that would last for millennia. Dude has anger management issues, okay?

Originally delayed from its late 2019 release date, chances are that Bethesda won’t be going two for two on that scheduling battlefront now that Final Fantasy VII Remake’s exodus has made March a whole lot more spacious. DOOM Eternal rips into PC, PS4 and Xbox One on March 20.

