Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19 halting The Batman production (again)

If there was one aspect of Batman that you could label as his superpower, what would it be? And I don’t just mean being filthy stinking rich. No, if Batman has a superpower, it’s his incredible ability to think out everything 20 steps ahead of everybody else and plan accordingly. That being said, even the Dark Knight could not have predicted and planned for 2020 as the tumultuous events of this year have sown chaos everywhere, including halting movie productions across the world.

One such production that had to put a pause on filming was The Batman. Director/writer Matt Reeves stopped production on the upcoming comic book blockbuster in late March in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As things got a bit better and new safety protocols were put in place, The Batman finally resumed shooting in London at the start of this week… and now it’s had to stop again as titular star Robert Pattison has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vanity Fair broke the news last night after hearing from an insider on the production. This has since been backed up by a report Deadline who heard the same from their own sources. Warner Bros has actually not officially confirmed that the Batman actor has became the latest high-profile case, but in a statement did confirm that somebody on the cast and crew has been infected, halting production again.

A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.

Just how long that temporary pause will be is anybody’s guess, as it will depend on the severity of Pattinson’s case. We can only hope that this is a mild infection and that everything can resume in a couple of weeks.

While debuting the incredible first trailer for The Batman during DC FanDome, Reeves revealed that before the first shutdown, they had only filmed about 25% of the movie thus far. The filmmaker reportedly needs another three months of shooting. Luckily, there’s still plenty of time left before the film’s release as WB had bumped it right back to October 2021 following the initial delay.

Last Updated: