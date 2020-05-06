Robocop is coming to Mortal Kombat 11

There’s a rich and varied history of characters in Mortal Kombat, but if the 2010s have proven anything then the best brawlers within all the realms are those warriors who don’t truly belong to any of them. Post-launch DLC characters have been the bread ‘n butter of Mortal Kombat games ever since NetherRealm revived the franchise, but it’s the likes of Spawn, the Joker and even the Terminator that have grabbed headlines.

Here’s a new one for you: Part man, part machine and all cop. The ultimate law enforcer, driven by three prime directives and an urge to shoot your dick off if he catches you about to commit sexual assault: Robocop!

Oh hell yes! Robocop doesn’t just look authentic in the trailer above, he sounds perfect as well because Peter Weller himself has stepped into the sound booth, returning to a role he made famous in the original 1987 Paul Verhoeven film. Dead or alive, this guest character is coming with me when he lands inside of Mortal Kombat 11 later this year.

There will also be a free update for existing MK11 players with new stage fatalities, friendships and new stages on May 26 pic.twitter.com/q03jLHEa5p — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 6, 2020

In addition to Robocop, fan favourites Fujin and Sheeva will also be making their way to the roster in Mortal Kombat: Aftermath, which adds a whole bunch of new story to the saga on May 26.

“Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath picks up right where Mortal Kombat 11 ends. Liu Kang has finished Kronika,” NetherRealm Cinematic director Dominic Ciancolo wrote on the PS Blog.

He and Raiden are at the dawn of time, where they prepare to use Kronika’s Hourglass to restart history. But those preparations are halted when some unexpected guests arrive – Fujin, Nightwolf, and Shang Tsung. Shang Tsung explains that they were Kronika’s prisoners, released only upon her death, and they’ve come to stop Liu Kang from making a deadly mistake. During Liu Kang’s final battle with Kronika, he destroyed her Crown. If he tries to restart history without it, both the Hourglass and reality will be destroyed. All realms will be lost. Liu Kang’s only solution? To send Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Fujin back into the past to retrieve the Crown before Kronika can even possess it. It’s a plan that’s so crazy it just might work, if Liu Kang can keep Shang Tsung from double-crossing him…

But wait, there’s more! With new stages and stories to explore, there’ll also be some brand new gameplay in the form of stage fatalities and the return of Friendships. NetherRealm is promising “the funniest, friendliest content ever seen in Mortal Kombat” and I can’t wait to see it.

