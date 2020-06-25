Rock out with your MODOK out in this new look at Marvel’s Avengers gameplay and Warzone action

Rock out with your MODOK out in this new look at Marvel’s Avengers gameplay and Warzone action

MODOK ain’t got nothing on me

On the surface, Marvel’s Avengers looks like your stock standard live service game: Several characters and classes to choose from, a whole lot of gear to chase down so that you’ll always have a mathematical edge in combat and a whole lot cannon fodder to punch your way through. Last night’s war table event finally shed light on one of the other modes that’ll be coming with the game in September: A properly chunky co-op selection of missions known as Warzones.

These missions take place from outside of the standard single-player missions, and will allow you to assemble (heh) a team with up to three other players. Or AI-controlled heroes in case all your pals are still shunning you over the hot dog incident of ‘96. Grab your team, hop into a game and earn some neat loot along the way.

“It’s important for us to say that Warzones aren’t just co-op, but designed for teams. So all the Warzones, you can have the team with you even if it’s just you as the player with your three AI companions that are the ones you’ve customised,” Crystal Dynamics studio head Scott Amos said to Games Radar.

“So it’s your Thor or your Hulk that you geared up or dressed up who will show up as your companions in those Warzones; you can do that, or have your friends come in and do mix and match between AI or human players. So Warzones are a big deal for us to play solo or with your human friends.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics also shared some new single-player footage last night, with a gameplay dive featuring everyone second favourite son of Odin as he smashed his way through legions of robots on a SHIELD helicarrier with a hammer in one hand and lightning in the other. All that, and the reveal of the game’s primary villain: MODOK. Which I believe stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Kuddling. Also why isn’t he voiced by Gilbert Gottfried, this is a missed opportunity of note, as demonstrated by my NSFW tweet below:

I think Marvel's Avengers has missed out on a golden opportunity, by *not* casting Gilbert Gottfried as MODOK. pic.twitter.com/BvAnStNoFS — Darryn (@Darrangedd) June 24, 2020

Marvel’s Avengers is looking perfectly alright so far, and it still happens to be on track for a September 4 release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions arriving at some point in the the future.

