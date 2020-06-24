Rogue Legacy 2 is launching next month! Get hype, kids (and grandkids)!

Before the market was utterly saturated with Metroidvania inspired rogue-like games, Rogue Legacy was the king of the hill largely because there were very few people actively competing in the same space. Yet in a world with so many games trying to prove themselves in the rogue-like/lite genre, Rogue Legacy is often forgotten as the precursor of this current age of randomly generated levels, loot and characters. Clearly that has sat well with developer Cellar Door Games who felt the need to prove themselves once more. Announcing Rogue Legacy 2 a few months ago with very little information on what we can expect, we now know that the follow up to the beloved indie game is launching next month!

Announced last night alongside a new gameplay trailer, Rogue Legacy 2 is confirmed to enter Steam Early Access on 23 July, so just under a month away! From the trailer it seems that Rogue Legacy 2 is continuing the main hook of the original game by continuously generating new characters to play as, canonised as a family bloodline progressing through the years in their eternal quest to slay some kind of ungodly evil. The launch into early access is designed to bring a continuous stream of new content to the game, including “new biomes and/or features like new player classes and NPCs” with updates planned for every two months. The developers have also stated that they’re planning on keeping the game in early access for “roughly” a year. In between those massive updates, smaller additions will include spells, relics, rooms and weapons to keep a certain level of fresh content streaming into the game.

“Rogue Legacy 2 has already been in development for more than two years, because we wanted to make sure we gave players the most complete experience we could with an incomplete game,” Cellar Door explained in a Steam FAQ.

Many of the systems are in place, all that’s needed is more time to create more content.

Pencil it in for July, folks. A return to Rogue Legacy is exactly what the world needs right now.

Last Updated: