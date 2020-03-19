Rumour: A new Spyro game is currently in development

I think we’re on the verge of a mascot renaissance. With the incredible (and maybe predictable?) success of the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remakes, we’re staring down the barrel of lovable console animals coming back into the common consciousness. While the N. Sane Trilogy certainly did gangbusters for Activision, it was Spyro that blew everyone away with a really tight remake of the original trilogy that remained loyal and creative enough to elevate the game to a new experience. Having made plenty of cash, it would make sense for Activision to keep on punting their little purple dragon into the money zone and if rumours are to be believed that’s exactly what they’re planning on doing.

According to YouTuber TheGamingRevolution, a new Spyro game is currently in development over at Activision.

A new Spyro game is in the works. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 18, 2020

While TheGamingRevolution is known largely for Call of Duty content he has a track record of leaking some accurate information. Most recently his leak that Call of Duty: Warzone would be launching on March 10 was absolutely correct and considering that CoD and Spyro are both published by Activision, there could be some validity to his claims. Tweeting out very simply and to the point, “A new Spyro game is in the works,” doesn’t exactly leave much to the imagination but what’s most fascinating is the use of the word “new”.

While the original PS1 trilogy of Spyro has already been remastered, it might be that we’re looking at a totally fresh Spyro game. Either that or a remaster of the reboot trilogy, The Legend of Spyro, on the PS2. If that were the case, Activision would have their hands full as they both remake PS2 games and somehow try to make them good.

It goes without saying but maybe practice some scepticism when it comes to this rumour. While Activision has previously expressed interest in remastering more beloved classics that doesn’t exactly prove TheGamingRevolution’s tweet. Guess we’ll just have to see what lies in store for our favourite purple firebreather.

Last Updated: