Home Gaming Rumour has it that Diablo 2 is on the verge of a remaster

Rumour has it that Diablo 2 is on the verge of a remaster

By Brad Lang
Posted on May 11, 2020
2 min read
18
bb53d8816fa5ecd904a418244b4a8f98

Diablo 2. Still living on in the hearts of all those that were enraptured in your addictive gameplay loop, quirky Easter eggs and overbearingly dark tone. There’s a reason Diablo 2 is still hailed as the Diablo game; the game that cemented the idea of the action RPG genre in place. Even though Diablo 3 basically offered up what the second game could only dream of when it first launched, I know plenty of folks that still head back to their favourite sequel. Is it nostalgia? A whimsical memory of a time when Blizzard didn’t seem intent on butchering their most popular franchises? Who can say, but those folks that keep dipping back into Diablo 2 might have something very exciting to look forward to. Emphasis on the “might”.

diablo-2-cave

According to French website Actugaming, Vicarious Visions, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, is hard at work on a remaster of Diablo 2 that’s slated for release by the end of 2020. According to Actugaming’s source, the game will be titled Diablo 2: Resurrected which maintains the continuity established by Blizzard when providing little spins on the “remastered” subtitle, such as can be seen in Warcraft III: Reforged. Now, if a remaster of Diablo 2 is in fact in development, Vicarious Visions are probably the folks to handle it, given that they also made the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy which was a pretty fantastic series of games.

Diablo-2-Resurrection

Of course, the real question is how they’d even go about remastering a game that’s had most of its assets lost to the aether. Back when StarCraft: Remastered was announced, fans had already started campaigning for similar treatment on Diablo 2. Yet lead designer, David Brevik, speculating that the job would be a real challenge for Blizzard, stating “They have their work cut out for them…I don’t believe a lot of the assets survived.”

Not just our code, but all of our assets. It’s all gone. We were supposed to have a backup but neglected it. We spent a day or two in sheer panic

Diablo series co-creators Erich and Max Schaefer

Which means that Vicarious Visions will probably have to get a little creative with their development cycle.

I mean really though, how difficult is to find an up-scaled model of a cow?

Last Updated: May 11, 2020

Check Also

Mafia games’ Twitter is alive again, probably hinting at an upcoming remaster

After two years of nothing but the sound of silence, the Mafia Twitter account has risen f…