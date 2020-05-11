Rumour has it that Diablo 2 is on the verge of a remaster

Diablo 2. Still living on in the hearts of all those that were enraptured in your addictive gameplay loop, quirky Easter eggs and overbearingly dark tone. There’s a reason Diablo 2 is still hailed as the Diablo game; the game that cemented the idea of the action RPG genre in place. Even though Diablo 3 basically offered up what the second game could only dream of when it first launched, I know plenty of folks that still head back to their favourite sequel. Is it nostalgia? A whimsical memory of a time when Blizzard didn’t seem intent on butchering their most popular franchises? Who can say, but those folks that keep dipping back into Diablo 2 might have something very exciting to look forward to. Emphasis on the “might”.

According to French website Actugaming, Vicarious Visions, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, is hard at work on a remaster of Diablo 2 that’s slated for release by the end of 2020. According to Actugaming’s source, the game will be titled Diablo 2: Resurrected which maintains the continuity established by Blizzard when providing little spins on the “remastered” subtitle, such as can be seen in Warcraft III: Reforged. Now, if a remaster of Diablo 2 is in fact in development, Vicarious Visions are probably the folks to handle it, given that they also made the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy which was a pretty fantastic series of games.

Of course, the real question is how they’d even go about remastering a game that’s had most of its assets lost to the aether. Back when StarCraft: Remastered was announced, fans had already started campaigning for similar treatment on Diablo 2. Yet lead designer, David Brevik, speculating that the job would be a real challenge for Blizzard, stating “They have their work cut out for them…I don’t believe a lot of the assets survived.”

Not just our code, but all of our assets. It’s all gone. We were supposed to have a backup but neglected it. We spent a day or two in sheer panic Diablo series co-creators Erich and Max Schaefer

Which means that Vicarious Visions will probably have to get a little creative with their development cycle.

I mean really though, how difficult is to find an up-scaled model of a cow?

