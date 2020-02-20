Rumour – WB Montreal’s Batman game may be a soft reboot set in the world of Batman Beyond

The death of a thousand rumour-cuts, I swear.

Anyway, I’ve written a lot (like, you can’t see it but my arms are outstretched right now to put emphasis on this) on Warner Bros. Montreal and their rumoured Batman game, which has so far encompassed everything from a new prequel pitting the dark knight against the Court of Owls, a proper sequel focused more on fear than ever before to a spin-off starring Damian Wayne under the cowl. One aspect of Batman mythos that hasn’t been touched on yet?

The idea of a Batman who takes up Bruce Wayne’s mantle long after the caped crusader laid his war on crime to rest. A new hero for a new age where Batman needs to go…Beyond.

That’s the current bat-rumour hitting the bat-web, as WB Montreal’s unannounced project got two new images to help fuel the fire. GWW writer James Sigfield snapped shots of WB Montreal game director Geoff Ellenor in an elevator, which just so happened to be emblazoned with the logo of the Batman who patrols the skies of a future Gotham in Batman Beyond:

While it’s not a confirmation, it’s a possibility that I can’t believe I haven’t thought of yet. WB Montreal’s underrated Batman: Arkham Origins was a blast as it focused on the early days of Batman, but having their next game focus on a brand new dark knight in Bruce Wayne’s final days? YES PLEASE. It’d also be a perfect point of entry for new players, giving them control of a new Batman who has his style of combat, gadgets and allies to lean on while also building on the rogues gallery unique to the man beneath the mask, Terry McGinnis.

Arguably a better person at heart, Bruce Wayne’s secret heir (seriously there’s a whole Justice League Unlimited episode on this that you have to watch) is a more likable Batman, a crusader who isn’t afraid to be human and knows just how much of a curse it can be to take on the responsibility of the dark knight. While it isn’t a confirmation, if WB Montreal is planning a Batman Beyond game then I’m already down like a clown who transferred his mind into a former boy wonder in a grand revenge scheme that was decades in the making.

Which is a yes from me. And a reminder that Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker in its director’s cut format is one hell of a movie.

