Scott Pilgrim vs. The World creator says that Ubisoft is listening to calls to bring back the delisted game

A decade ago, one of the best comic book movies of all time was released. No I’m not talking about Captain America: The First Avenger, but Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Even though I still maintain that Michael Cera was the worst choice to portray the titular Scott, everything else about the film is perfect: The pacing, the numerous fights with Ramona Flowers’ Evil Exes and realising that chicken isn’t vegan.

This is a film that looks, sounds and feels amazing, taking the best of the comic books that Bryan Lee O’Malley created and giving them a silver screen makeover. You can watch that movie a hundred times and you’ll always spot some new obscire detail hidden in the background because director Edgar Wright is obviously a madman. A madman I say!

While Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was a terrific film, it was also a spectacular video game. The official tie-in game was a perfect injection of nostalgia: Clearly influenced by the likes of River City Ransom, but without needing to introduce overt elements while winking at the audience in “REMEMBER THIS?” fashion. It also had a blisteringly good chiptune soundtrack, composed by Anamanaguchi. It was fun, colourful and quirky, much like the Scott Pilgrim source material.

And then it was gone.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game vanished from the Xbox 360 and PS3 digital stores at the end of 2014, a victim of delisting in this, the weirdest of timelines. Fans have been wanting the game to be restored, but even with O’Malley, Wright and publisher Ubisoft hinting at something happening, Scott Pilgrim’s single outing appears to be stuck in limbo.

A fan campaign is slowly gaining momentum, and after a Kotaku article raised the issue, the call to save Scott Pilgrim’s retro adventure has begun to snowball. On Twitter, O’Malley has provided a new hope that the aforementioned something may once again be on the cards:

PS. ubisoft has reached out to me — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) August 13, 2020

Currently, the only legal way to play Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, is to dig out a PS3 or Xbox 360 console and hope that its still on your account when you had a chance to buy it. On the plus side, the original soundtrack from Anamanaguchi is on Spotify, and it still slaps like Vegan Police busting an all you can eat chicken buffet.

