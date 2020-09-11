Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Complete Edition is finally a thing and we’re so ready

Last night’s Ubisoft Forward had some real cool announcements. We had Fenyx: Immortals Rising, a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and that guy who we all remember from the original Watch Dogs game coming back for Legion. What was his name again? I can’t remember, it was probably “Generic Gruffman McHack”. You know what name I definitely don’t have trouble remembering? Scott Pilgrim and his quest to slay seven evil ex-boyfriends to win the heart of Ramona Flowers. Beyond the excellent graphic novels and fantastic film adaption, many seem to forget that it was also turned into a game that was actually super good! It’s been six years since the game was delisted for…reasons but following last night’s virtual event, Scott Pilgrim vs The World is being re-released and will be on every platform imaginable!

Structured as a classic 2D side-scroller beat ‘em up, Scott Pilgrim vs The World let players take control of all the characters from the graphic novel, including the titular “hero”, Ramona Flowers, Kim Pine, Stephen Stills and even more as you attempt to defeat all of Ramona’s seven evil ex-boyfriends. Best part is that the Complete Edition of the game adds in the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells character packs, meaning your selection of characters is wider than ever. The re-release of the game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Stadia in “holiday 2020”.

It’s really nice to see that Ubisoft has gone the extra mile and listened to the dedicated fans of the game. Bryan Lee O’Malley, author and artist of the original graphic novel series, was just a few months ago tweeting about how unlikely it would be that the game would be re-released. Yet he clearly knew then what he was letting on as he tweeted again last night, saying “Huge thank you to the fans who never shut up about the Scott Pilgrim game, not once, ever, even for one second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you. Now please get out of my house.”

