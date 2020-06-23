Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 takes aim at a 2020 release date

Who doesn’t love a good sniping game? There’s a certain thrill in camping out, taking up a position and then lining up a target, holding your breath and then slowly squeezing the trigger. That’ll show that f***ing Hadeeda not to leave guano landmines around my yard and scream at random hours. Oh hey, sniping video games are also good!

And seguing further into that genre, Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts was an especially good taste of lone wolf action. Whereas Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was a boring paint by numbers sandbox that punched far above its weight, last years Contracts game was a breath of fresh and focused air, exhaling with pride after nailing its target. Time to eject this spent game from the chamber and load in a fresh round of sequel.

Developer CI Games has confirmed that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be out in the Northern hemisphere fall season, which would mean that this title arrives less than a year after the last game. And that’s about it! “In the first Contracts, the CI team delivered a well-received experience built upon a new gameplay system that placed players in open-ended sandboxes designed to be a sniper’s paradise,” CI Games said in a brief statement.

Building on this success, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be set in modern-day with more game details being revealed in the coming months.

And here’s a look at the spiffy cover art, which makes me think that we’re getting the most logical Assassin’s Creed game ever:

CI Games isn’t spilling any more beans, but after gauging the wind, length between certain releases and factoring in the rotational twist of the planet when yo momma gets out of bed, chances are high that this sequel will build on the first game. Namely by giving you several playgrounds to hunker down in, spot an unaware bastard from a distance and then proceed to close the gap between life and death with a well-placed round to the noggin.

