Sonic The Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith says goodbye to the blue hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog has an obnoxious voice. One can’t exactly blame him thought, right? If you’re the fastest creature on the planet, one would imagine that you would have earned the right to talk however you’d want. Yet if the quick dialogue of Sonic The Hedgehog games of the past decade has worn you down to an angry nub, then you’ll no doubt be pleased to know that the character’s voice actor, Roger Craig Smith, seems to be stepping back from the role.

For the rest of us, it’s a little sad because the man has some amazing range, and hearing him as the Blue Blur always blew us away.

Yesterday evening Smith tweeted out, “10 years had been an amazing run. Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who’ve been so kind. It’s been an honor”. The post also contained an image of a massive blue heart broken in two.

While he’s not outright saying he’s left the role, the imagery and wording doesn’t leave much up for interpretation now does it? Smith has played Sonic in every Sonic game released in the past ten years; Hell, he’s even played Sonic in TV adaptations such as Sonic Boom. The only instance of the character not played by him is the 2020 live-action movie wherein Ben Schwartz took over the role.

Capcom has yet to announce anything official right now but if the news is true, one has to imagine some kind of formal statement will be issued. To end this off on a less depressing note, while I was researching this article I discovered that Roger Craig Smith also voices Chris Redfield, Ezio Auditore de Firenze, Captain America in a whole range of Marvel cartoons and Batman in both games and animated series. Talk about range…

