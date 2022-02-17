Sony Aims to Launch 10 Live-Service Games by 2026

During a recent investor call, Sony revealed that they plan to release 10 new live service games before March 2026, according to MSN. This ambitious plan is to expand the brand of PlayStation games beyond their traditional console methods.

CFO Hiroki Totoki revealed Sony’s strategy and their purchase of Bungie (more info here). As stated in previous articles, Sony is looking to use Bungie for the expertise and technologies in the live service game space. Due to the collaboration between Bungie and PlayStation’s first-party studios, they are looking to launch more than 10 live service games by March 2026.

This is quite the shift from Sony, as the PlayStation has become known for its strong narrative single-player games. Games such as The Last of Us, Spiderman, and God of War. Bungie is set to release a new Destiny 2 expansion on February 22, which has already passed over a million pre-purchases. Bungie is also working on a new IP set to release sometime in 2025 rumoured to be a multiplayer action game.

There have been signs that Sony is working on multiplayer games, especially with their first-party studios. Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer game for years, while Guerrilla is hiring for an online game. PlayStation’s London Studio is also working on a new PS5 online game.

Sony has lacked its own big-ticket live service game compared to its competitors. Microsoft has Sea of thieves and its numerous multiplayer-focused games and Epic Games having success with Fortnite.

With Destiny and Bungie, Sony has the tools to successfully push into this crucial part of the market. We can expect to see these titles on a Sony console, but also on PC, continuing their push into the market.

Do you like this approach by Sony, and what do you think future titles could be?

