Sony is exploring options for bringing more PlayStation games to PC

Sony’s legacy in the 2010s was one of quality and exclusivity, as the PlayStation consoles were arguably home to some of the best games of that decade. Heading into the 2020s, the Japanese company has been doing some pondering, which has resulted in a few games escaping their gated community. Death Stranding got permission to bamboozle a new audience on Steam, and not too long ago Horizon: Zero Dawn also brought Guerrilla Games’ lush sandbox to an audience that was starving for content that they could show off on their new hardware that cost them several organs.

It’s a good start so far, and one that Sony sees potential in expanding on as more PS4 games could get a second life on PC. According to a new corporate report from Sony (Cheers, VG247), there’s money to be made in them there hills even if the ports have questionable quality on PC. Cough “Horizon” cough! “Sony Interactive Entertainment aims to achieve robust revenue growth by accelerating the virtuous cycle that has been established for the PlayStation Platform,” the report read.

This entails increasing active users and play time, enhancing network services and reinforcing content IP so that consumers select PlayStation as their platform of choice. Targeted outcomes include growth in active users, stronger retention and a shorter cash conversion cycle, from which expanded cash flow can be expected. We will explore expanding our first party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.

Horizon: Zero Dawn did nicely on Steam despite its age and lingering technological gaffs that are currently being patched out, so it stands to reason that Sony would like to earn some extra coin on properties that have already shot their load on PlayStation. Backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 will be a key driving factor of course, but having an established audience on PC using their flexible platform to mod a game and use tools to search for Norman Reedus’ non-existent penis in the harsh terrain of Death Stranding?

That’s a lucrative market right there, that would be happy to get their hands on some of Sony’s greatest hits such as InFAMOUS: Second Son, God of War and Spider-Man. The hype for those games is obviously nothing when compared to Souls fans who are currently experiencing a rush of blood to the head at the thought of Bloodborne making its way to PC.

