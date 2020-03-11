Horizon Zero Dawn confirmed for PC, coming later this year

If I may insert myself into this news piece for a second, I’m very excited that people who don’t actually own a PS4 will be able to experience the best parts of Horizon Zero Dawn and then go back to playing the actual game. While whisperings of an eventual PC port have been making the rounds for some time now and while we were all fairly sure the leaks were true it’s certainly nice to have confirmation that HZD is in fact coming to PC later this year. The game already has a Steam page although any kind of information on the port is sparse if that’s your only source.

“Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer,” said Herman Hulst, the current president of Worldwide Studios over at Sony.

I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on.

Hulst was also quick to confirm that Horizon is the exception, not the rule:

And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC.

This announcement comes just a few months after previously thought-to-be PlayStation 4 exclusive Death Stranding was confirmed to be making it’s way to PC on both Steam and The Epic Games Store. Whether this spells a new direction for Sony’s exclusives is still yet to be seen although with more companies taking the route of establishing “ecosystems” and “environments” around their products, I can envision a future were Sony slowly starts dripping their previous exclusives onto other platforms.

